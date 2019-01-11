Featured Video
Montreal real estate should outpace national market this year: realtor/economist
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 8:15PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 8:18PM EST
The real estate market across the country is cooling down, but not in Montreal, where home prices are expected to rise this year.
The local market in the Greater Montreal Area is even outpacing Toronto and Vancouver.
That’s due to two factors, said economist and realtor Mark Lefrancois. Watch this interview above to hear his insights.
