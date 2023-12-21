Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot

A real estate broker and model broke the Guinness World Record after posing 40 metres underwater on the sea floor at times surrounded by sharks.

Kim Bruneau is a partner at Forest Hill Real Estate in Westmount and recently took a trip to Nassau, Bahamas for a photoshoot 40.2 metres (131 feet) underwater.



She used scuba-diving equipment to breathe between takes.

"In order for Kim to pose for the underwater photos, she had to remove her mask and hold her breath between each shot taken by underwater photographer and colleague, Pia [Oyarzun]," Guinness wrote on its site.

Bruneau posted a recap of the 37-minute dive and shoot near the submerged Sea Trader wreck.

"I went down with enriched air until 30 meters (100 feet), just below the Sea Trader wreck off of Nassau, while the other divers used regular air tanks. Once at that depth, I removed my fins and my scuba diving equipment and went down the last 10 meters (30 feet) using @captnixon242's octopus (a secondary demand valve that is a common alternate air source that allows you to share air from your scuba tank with any other diver in need). I only kept a weight belt hidden under my skirt and placed all the weights in the back so they wouldn't show."

Once in her spot, Oyarzun set up and started shooting.

The pics include Bruneau in a white ballerina dress walking in and around the submerged oil tanker that was purposely sunk to create an artificial reef. She first visited the wreck two years ago and decided to go back for a shoot.

"If someone had told me that two years later I would be going down into the abyss, hanging on its wall, to pose for a world record I probably would've laughed frivolously," she wrote on Instagram.

The shoot, as Bruneau described, had to be quick to avoid decompression illness and nitrogen narcosis, due to them being below 100 feet.

She was assisted by a security diver who would swim over and provide air when she needed it, Bruneau wrote.

"Since without a mask, I can't see anything, if Pia wants to signal me something, I quickly put it back on, but otherwise, I simply trust Stephen to bring me air and take me to the correct spot for me to pose." she wrote. "It's better if I don't swim to avoid exhausting myself, that way I can hold my breath for longer periods."

Bruneau said she started free diving in 2021 after struggling with infertility.

"Being underwater, weightless, in silence and surrounded by incredible beauty made me forget my reality, for a moment," she said. "I fell in love with the ocean, its creatures and stories. So I pursued my studies and improved my technique. By doing so, I met extraordinary people who welcomed me on mind-blowing adventures. Diving was my peace, my meditation."

Underwater model Kim Bruneau is now the Guinness World Record holder for underwater photoshoot after diving to 40 metres in Nassau, Bahamas. SOURCE: Kim Bruneau

She has done a series of impressive photoshoots with Oyarzun, including one after she became pregnant, on a submerged sculpture and surrounded by sharks.

Underwater model Kim Bruneau began posing underwater after learning to dive in 2021. SOURCE: Kim Bruneau