Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use

Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.

White, triangular-shaped tablets with rounded corners that closely resemble Dilaudid 8mg tablets were analyzed and found to contain synthetic opioids up to 25 times more potent than fentanyl.

Montreal public health said it is concerned by the significant circulation of these counterfeit tablets in the area.

A press release noted that it's often impossible to visually distinguish a pharmaceutical tablet from a counterfeit one. It pointed out that all tablets from the illicit market may contain a potentially dangerous substance.

Among the opioids detected in counterfeit Dilaudid tablets are protonitazepyne, N-desethyl isotonitazene and nitazenes. Nitazenes are associated with a high risk of overdose.

Public health said that regardless of what substance was consumed, naloxone can save the life of a person who is overdosing. An overdose is recognizable when the person has difficult, snore-like gurgling breathing or is not breathing at all, and has little or no reaction to sound or pain stimuli.

Naloxone is available free of charge without a prescription in all pharmacies and certain community organizations in Quebec.

