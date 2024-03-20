MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal public health optimistic that measles outbreak can be brought under control

    Measles
    Share

    One of the doctors leading Montreal public health's response to the measles outbreak in the city says he's optimistic officials can gain control of the virus despite the rising number of cases.

    Dr. Paul Le Guerrier says health workers are aware that measles is spreading in Montreal, and are looking for new cases of the highly transmissible disease.

    But Le Guerrier says the city is doing a good job of identifying people who may have been exposed and providing preventive treatment to those at risk.

    Quebec's Health Department reported 16 measles cases in Montreal and a total of 29 cases across the province, up from 17 on March 11.

    Le Guerrier says 10 of the Montreal cases involve children under four years old.

    He says that while he's confident the virus in the city can be controlled, officials will have to be vigilant for the next year or two because of major outbreaks in Europe, Africa and Asia.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 20, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News