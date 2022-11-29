Montreal property taxes: See which boroughs had the largest increases
Valerie Plante's administration at the City of Montreal released its 2023 budget Tuesday, and it includes the largest property tax increase since 2010.
Residential property taxes collected by the city will go up an average of 4.1 per cent in 2023.
"With this budget, the city has done everything possible to limit tax increases, while maintaining high quality municipal services," said Plante in a statement.
The tax increase varies by borough and property valuation, with Ile-Bizard residents seeing the largest increase at 6 per cent, Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is second with 5.7 per cent and Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is third with 5.4 per cent. The Ville-Marie borough seeing the smallest increase -- far below the others -- at 1.7 per cent, with Montreal North and Saint-Leonard at 3.2 and 3.3 per cent, respectively.
"Of course it is going to be difficult for some families. So I guess what we’re trying to do here is to limit or at least take some pressure off as much as we can," said Plante.
The city estimates that for a home worth $567,000, the average value for a residence, the tax increase will be $164 a year.
But that amount can vary depending on the borough and type of property.
Here's the breakdown by borough:
Many homeowners recently saw a big jump in their municipal evaluations, even as the real estate market cools off.
Montreal executive committee chair Dominique Ollivier said the city is prepared for a decrease in tax revenue, if homeowners decide to contest their evaluation and win.
"Every year, I would say there are contests. Some of them win, some of them lose and we have a provision for that also in our budget," she said.
SPENDING UP BY $300 MILLION
The increase in taxes is meant to make up the $300 million increased spending, which rose from $6.46 billion to $6.76 billion.
The Montreal police force will see its budget expand by $63.2 million, for a total of $787.1 million in 2021. The plan is to hire 270 police officers between now and 2025.
"This is what Montrealers are looking for. They want to have a safe, secure city," said Mayor Plante.
Most of that money is a result a five-year funding plan granted by the Quebec government to increase police presence in the city.
Some other highlights:
Environment:
- $682 million for the replacement of incinerators at the Jean-R.-Marcotte wastewater treatment station, as they generated 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions among municipal buildings
- $461 million for the ozonation plant designed to significantly improve water quality in the Saint-Lawrence River
Affordable housing:
- $480 million over 10 years for affordable housing units, including for the purchase of land and buildings through preemptive rights
Mobility:
- $507 million over 10 years to improve the safety of the bike path network, as well as to expand and maintain it
- $476 million to maintain and improve road infrastructure
- $40 million per year to make public transit free for seniors across the island of Montreal
Here's how the municipal money is being spent:
There will also be a 2.9 per cent increase in taxes on commercial properties. It was 1.5 per cent in 2022.
'BLOW TO MONTREALERS': OPPOSITION
Montreal's opposition Ensemble Montreal called the budget "a real blow to Montrealers," saying it is "irresponsible" to raise property taxes by 4.1 per cent rather than providing relief to taxpayers at a time of skyrocketing inflation.
"When it's not the pandemic's fault, it's inflation's fault. The reality is that budgeting will always be subject to disruption," said Aref Salem, leader of the official opposition party at City Hall. "It requires making choices and this administration has decided to stay in its ivory tower rather than listen to the cry of Montrealers who have been saying for months that they don't have the capacity to take on more."
Ensemble Montreal councillors say the city should be managing its money better, especially with a recession looming.
"It's not by increasing the budgets that you're actually operating the city efficiently and giving good services -- and that's my point -- we've seen that spending alone will not solve the problem, it's better management," said St-Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa.
RENTS EXPECTED TO INCREASE
CORPIQ, the Quebec landlord's association, said the hike in property taxes will likely lead to rent increases.
To avoid the added pressure on tenants and homeowners, CORPIQ president Benoit Ste-Marie said the city needs to find other ways to make money
"The system we're in was decided more than 25 years ago. It has to be upgraded for facing new issues for cities," he said. "The way its financed right now by few revenues… it puts a lot of pressure on the citizens and that has to be reviewed."
DEMERGED CITIES SEE INCREASED TRANSFER PAYMENTS
Demerged municipalities will also see an increase in transfer payments.
Cities and towns like Kirkland, Pointe-Claire, Montreal West and Beaconsfield, which are not boroughs of Montreal, still need to transfer money to the centre city for services like emergency responders and water.
For years, demerged municipalities have been asking for their transfer payments to be reviewed.
Montreal West has among the highest, at a more than 12 per cent hike.
Beny Masella, president of the Association of Demerged Municipalities, is also the suburb's mayor.
"I'll look at Pointe-Claire, Baie d'Urfe, these people don't have buses going there. They don't have a lot more buses, they don't have more police cars going through the town, but now their bill is going up 10, 15 per cent," he said. "They're not getting an extra cent from the agglomeration. It just makes no sense."
With files from CTV News Montreal's Matt Grillo.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
BREAKING | Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Debbie Downer: Little Debbie snacks no longer available in Canada
Not to be a Debbie Downer but Canada will be without some iconic snacks for the foreseeable future after Little Debbie was forced to pull its sweet treats from store shelves across the country.
Canada's long-range forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Mystery shoppers sent to Ontario casinos made away with over $35K despite no proof of winnings
Mystery shoppers sent to four Ontario casinos to assess money-laundering practices were able to make away with a number of cheques totalling over $35,000 despite limited play and no proof of winnings, Wednesday’s auditor general report finds.
-
Ontario wasted millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses after overestimating booster demand, auditor report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province wasted 38 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses between February and June because it overestimated demand for boosters.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
London
-
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
-
Hundreds of child exploitations charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation.
-
London among cities ranked highest on new environmental scorecard
A new environmental scorecard says Canada's biggest cities have lower scores than most small and medium-sized municipalities, but a closer look at the data reveals some surprises.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
Calgary
-
Calgary takes steps to protect vulnerable population as temperature drops
City officials say there's a plan in place to help Calgary's homeless as colder weather is expected to settle in this week.
-
Confirmed sighting of missing Calgary senior not dressed for cold
As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.
-
New trial ordered for Calgary man acquitted in assault of 4-year-old girl
A Calgary man acquitted of aggravated assault in connection with injuries a four-year-old girl sustained while in his care will face a new trial after it was determined the original justice made errors.
Kitchener
-
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a month-long province-wide child exploitation investigation.
-
Blowing snow advisories in effect for several southern Ontario communities
A combination of strong winds and a cold front have prompted blowing snow advisories across southern Ontario.
-
CP Holiday train rolls into Waterloo region today
After two years of virtual concerts, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be chugging though Waterloo region today.
Vancouver
-
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
-
Plane exits taxiway as Vancouver airport grapples with snowy conditions
Snowy conditions at the Vancouver airport saw a plane exit the taxiway Tuesday evening, forcing crews to temporarily close a runway.
-
Drivers face frustrating, hours-long commutes as snow hits B.C.'s South Coast
The first major fall snowstorm to hit British Columbia's South Coast paralyzed traffic, cut power to thousands of homes and even affected Vancouver International Airport as a plane skidded off a taxiway.
Edmonton
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
-
Personal info of 5,000 city employees compromised in data breach
The city says staff were notified on Wednesday that employee information was the subject of a data breach last year.
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
Windsor
-
Increased police presence in Devonshire Heights Park area for homicide investigation
Windsor police are informing the public of an increased police presence in the Devonshire Heights Park area for a homicide investigation.
-
Windsor police release second photo of homicide suspect
Windsor police have released a second photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent homicide.
-
Three Windsor-Essex men charged in province-wide child exploitation bust
Three men from Windsor-Essex and one man from Chatham-Kent were arrested as police laid hundreds of charges in a province-wide child exploitation investigation.
Regina
-
Federal funding to allow overnight homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
71 reports of stolen vehicles in Regina in November: RPS
The Regina Police Service (RPS) received 71 reports of stolen vehicles in the month of November, with more than half of those happening because the suspect had access to the vehicle keys.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT Inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council votes to hike property taxes by 3.93 per cent
Saskatoon city council landed on a 3.93 per cent property tax hike for 2023.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
Saskatoon police looking for suspects after 15-year-old girl shot
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help tracking down suspects in a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries.