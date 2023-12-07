Montreal police, SQ carry out raids hoping to solve killings linked to organized crime

Montreal police and Quebec provincial police are conducting six raids this morning in an effort to solve several homicides linked to organized crime dating back from the mid-90s to today.

The searches are being carried out in Laval, Mirabel, Rosemère and Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot and come in addition to five others carried out in the past 48 hours in Vaudreuil-Dorion and in the Montreal boroughs of Anjou, Lachine and Montreal North.

“Individuals associated with notorious groups such as the Italian Mafia, the Hells Angels and criminal street gangs are targeted by the investigation,” police said in a news release.

Among the homicides investigators are seeking to solve are those of victims who police say were mistakenly targeted:

Lida Phon, 32, who was killed inside a home on Brunel Street in Laval in August 2012

Domenico Facchini, 37, who was shot dead in a café on Provencher Boulevard in Saint-Leonard, in December 2012

Nicolas Lavoie-Cloutier, 18, killed near Montée Major in Terrebonne in June 2018.

The searches being carried out this week are aimed at gathering additional evidence, police said. The news release said police would not provide further details at the moment to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Anyone with information relating to these homicides is asked to contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.