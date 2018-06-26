

CTV Montreal





A vehicle believed by police to be used in the shooting death of a teen in Terrebonne on Tuesday has been found.

A spokesperson for Surete du Quebec confirmed the black minivan was located on Notre-Dame East on Tuesday.

The van is believed to have been used by a suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Nicolas Lavoie-Cloutier, a resident of La Plaine.

Lavoie-Cloutier died in hospital Monday after he was struck by at least one firearm projectile in a shooting on a residential street.

A perimeter was erected around the area where the man was discovered on Brodeur St.

Surete de Quebec agents brought in their canine squad to search for clues.

At last update, agents from the SQ and Terrebonne Police are working together to shed light on the events leading to the homicide.

They believe the incident may have been drug-related.

No arrests have been made.