Montreal police shoot at driver in suspected stolen vehicle intervention

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough that ended with one person seriously injured.

A source told CTV News that a police officer who was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle opened fire after a driver drove an SUV toward him near St-Jacques and Girouard streets. One of the occupants in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

BEI set to investigate this scene at the corner of Girouard and St-Jacques in lower NDG. Our cameras can see two bullet holes in the car’s windshield @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/DtZm5mRR2O — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) April 17, 2024

A dark coloured SUV remained at the scene with at least two bullet holes in the windshield as the area was cordoned off with police tape.

At a second scene, not far away, eight police cars were parked near the intersection of Upper Lachine Road and Melrose Avenue where a black Toyota SUV was abandoned.

The SPVM did not provide much information since the case was transferred to the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

The police watchdog said in a news release that it launched an investigation at 6:15 p.m. and that one person "suffered serious injuries."

Six BEI investigators have been assigned to the investigation and a parallel probe into the events leading up to the police intervention has been opened by the Sûreté du Québec.

The BEI is asking anyone who has video footage of the incident to contact them by visiting their website at bei.gouv.qc.ca/nousjoindre.

With files from CTV Montreal's Kelly Greig