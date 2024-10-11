MONTREAL
    • Montreal police seeking other victims of man facing sexual assault, child pornography charges

    Montreal police (SPVM) are seeking other potential victims of a 41-year-old man who was recently charged with numerous counts, including sexual assault against underage victims and possession of child pornography.

    Michael Michaud was arrested in July and is facing charges for crimes allegedly committed between 2011 and 2023 in Montreal, Laval, Ile-Perrot and other municipalities in the area.

    Police believe there may be other victims.

    "The investigation revealed that Michaud had been in contact with several children over the years," the SPVM said in a news release. "He befriended families with young children, offering them babysitting or mentoring services. It was when he was alone with the children that he allegedly committed sexual acts against them."

    Michaud is a French-speaking white male who is 5'8" and weighs around 220 pounds.

    Anyone with information about him is asked to call 514-280-8502 or 911. 

