Montreal police searching for missing 59-year-old woman last seen in Pointe-aux-Trembles

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman whose family fears for her health and safety.

Denis Prevot, 59, was last seen Friday morning at her home in Pointe-aux-Trembles. She travels by foot or uses public transit to get around.

She is 5'5" and weighs 132 pounds, with grey hair and black eyes.

She was wearing blue leggings and a black coat with a brown toque.

Police say she frequents shopping centres, particularly the Centre Domaine on Granby Avenue.

"She may have difficulty finding her way around," the SPVM said.