MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police searching for missing 59-year-old woman last seen in Pointe-aux-Trembles

    Denise Prevot, 59, is missing and her family fears for her health and safety. Montreal police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911. SOURCE: SPVM Denise Prevot, 59, is missing and her family fears for her health and safety. Montreal police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911. SOURCE: SPVM
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman whose family fears for her health and safety.

    Denis Prevot, 59, was last seen Friday morning at her home in Pointe-aux-Trembles. She travels by foot or uses public transit to get around.

    She is 5'5" and weighs 132 pounds, with grey hair and black eyes.

    She was wearing blue leggings and a black coat with a brown toque.

    Police say she frequents shopping centres, particularly the Centre Domaine on Granby Avenue.

    "She may have difficulty finding her way around," the SPVM said.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News