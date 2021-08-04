MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two people the force alleges violently robbed a pharmacy in the east end of Montreal on Saturday.

Police say they received a 911 call at 5:10 p.m. about a robbery at a pharmacy at 11370 Notre-Dame St. East.

"Surveillance camera footage shows that two people forced the staff to lie on the floor and tied the wrists of one of the employees," Montreal police explain. "They also wounded one of the colleagues with a knife."

The suspects then fled on foot with stolen money and medication.

One of the suspects is a 5'10" white man with a strong build and speaks French.

He was wearing a blue fishing hat, a neck warmer, sunglasses, white pants, a black shirt, black shoes and black and white gloves. He was carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

The other suspect is an English-speaking white man in his 50s, with short grey hair and a heavy build.

He was wearing a grey neck warmer over his mouth and had a black Under Armour sports bag.

He was wearing black pants, a black long-sleeve hoodie over a blue sweater, black shoes and black and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the SPVM's anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.