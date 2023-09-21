Montreal police search for more victims of grandparent scam

Montreal police are seeking the public’s help to locate other potential victims of a grandparent scam whose last known victim was in Cote St-Luc.

Police arrested Mark Anthony Fattibene on September 14 for fraud. He is suspected of having extorted a large sum of money from an elderly resident in the town, and they say he could have other alleged victims.

Police say grandparent scams usually involve contacting the victim, pretending to be a relative, and persuading the person to hand over a large amount of money. Police did not say how much was involved in this case.

Fattibene is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-9 in height and 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He speaks English and French.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the suspect or knows someone who was is being asked to call 911 or call the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 to provide information anonymously.