MONTREAL -- A stroke of good timing stopped a fire at a depanneur in Montreal North from doing any major damage.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers patrolling Henri-Bourassa Blvd. near Lacordaire Blvd. spotted the fire around 3 a.m., and went straight to the scene where a Molotov cocktail-like incendiary object was found burning on the sidewalk.

Molotov cocktail thrown at store in Montreal-North on Henri-Bourassa near Lacordaire boulevard, fire put out by police. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/kwhgYjXrIX — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) October 1, 2020

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois said officers put the fire out "within minutes" using the fire extinguisher in their squad car.

Any potential suspects or witnesses had fled when the police arrived.

There was minor damage to the business, and the surrounding businesses were unaffected.

The file was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad, and an investigation is ongoing.