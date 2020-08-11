MONTREAL -- Montreal police are now actively searching for a suspect they'd previously referred to as an 'important witness' in the deaths of two men last week.

Claude Charbonneau, 61, is wanted by police for two connected deaths that occurred across the city from each other: one in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Aug. 4 and another in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce on Aug. 6. Both bodies were discovered on Aug. 6, police say.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Charbonneau in connection with the deaths.

Last Thursday, an 80-year-old man was discovered in a pool of blood in an apartment building on Benny St. near Sherbrooke in NDG. He soon died of his injuries.

As part of the investigation, officers visited an apartment on the second floor of a strip mall in Ahuntsic, on Henri-Bourassa Boul. near Grande-Allée St., where they discovered the body of a 68-year-old man who had suffered major head trauma.

The buildings are linked by their owner: The Ahuntsic apartment belongs to a company whose is address is listed as the NDG building where the first victim was found.

Anyone who sees Charbonneau or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Info-Crime anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or online.