    • Montreal police investigating after man stabbed in the Village

    A man was sent to hospital Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Montreal's Village neighbourhood, police say.

    At around 2 p.m., Montreal police said they received a 911 call about a man injured by a sharp object on Sainte-Catherine Street, near the intersection of Saint-Timothée Street.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim with an upper-body injury. He was conscious when he was sent to hospital, and his condition — as well as his identity — are unknown, according to police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

    The canine unit was brought in to investigate the scene and help investigators understand the circumstances of the armed assault.

    No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

