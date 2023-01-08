Montreal police investigating after bar shot up in Saint-Laurent

Police are investigating after a Montreal bar was shot up in the Saint-Laurent borough early Sunday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded after calls came in about gunshots being fired around 3:50 a.m. on Cote-Vertu Boulevard near Lebeau Boulevard.

"When the police arrived on the scene, they didn't locate any suspects or victims," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Police, however, found shell cases and gunshot impacts on a bar, which appears to have been the target of the gunshots.

"It's not yet known if the gunshots were fired from a vehicle," said Chèvrefils.

An investigation is ongoing.