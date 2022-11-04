Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night

The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.

The latest case comes after at least 16 other cars were found on fire in various parts of the city in the last 48 hours.

On Friday, police received 911 calls for a vehicle fire around 4:15 a.m. and responded to a parking lot in an industrial area on Pacifique Avenue, below the on-ramp to the Mercier bridge.

The fire from the cars also spread to an adjacent commercial building, but it's not clear how much damage it sustained. The arson squad was called in after officers found accelerant at the scene, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson.

Fire crews respond to fires that destroyed 12 cars in a Lachine parking lot on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Matt Gilmour/CTV News)

Nobody was injured in the fire, which is still under investigation. Police say it's too early to say whether or not the fires over the last couple of days are connected.

Burned cars are parked in a lot on Pacifique Avenue in Lachine on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 after police say they were set on fire overnight. (Matt Gilmour/CTV News)

MORE CARS ON FIRE THIS WEEK

This case comes after Montreal firefighters were called to extinguish fires that police believe were intentionally started on several other vehicles in Montreal between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In one instance, at least 10 cars burned in the same lot.

Fire crews were first called to an industrial area in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. There, they found three flaming cars parked on a Lebeau Boulevard lot, near Gince Street.

Then, around 4:30 a.m. on Saint-Amour Street near Saint-François Road -- also in Saint-Laurent -- at least 10 cars burned in a commercial lot.

Just a half hour later, yet another 911 call was made concerning three burning cars on 32nd Avenue near Joseph Dubreuil Street.

This is a developing story that will be updated.