Montreal sees at least 16 suspicious car fires in under 24 hours

Torched cars are parked on Lebeau Boulevard near Gince street in St-Laurent. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Torched cars are parked on Lebeau Boulevard near Gince street in St-Laurent. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.

  • Fatal crash near Ingersoll

    Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.

  • BB gun seized after police report people shot at

    A London man is facing charges after reports of people being shot at with pellets or BBs. Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday police received multiple 9-1-1 calls to the area of 700-block of Southdale Road East near Wellington Road where people and vehicles were reportedly shot at.

