MONTREAL -- Police in Montreal are investigating the murders of two men whose bodies were found less than 24 hours apart in Montreal.

The Service de police de Montreal (SPVM) is investigating the possibility of a link between the two events.

A man in his 80s who was found seriously injured just before 10 a.m. Thursday in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough succumbed to his injuries in hospital early Friday morning. He had been found in a building on Benny Ave., not far from the Sherbrooke ST. W. intersection.

Montreal police now confirm that they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found by officers in an apartment on Henri-Bourassa near Grande Allee in Montreal North’s Ahuntsic area. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/Rch4Npbt21 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) August 7, 2020

Police say the man was the 12th homicide victim in the city since the start of 2020. The investigation into his death lead the SPVM to search a building in Ahuntsic, located on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. near the Grande-Allee intersection.

Early Friday morning, in the building, the SPVM discovered the body of a 68-year-old man who was declared dead on scene, making him the 13th homicide victim of the year in Montreal. He showed signs of serious head injuries.

Neither men were known to police.

An SPVM command post was set up on Friday in front of the building where the second victim was found. At dawn, investigators and forensic identification technicians were preparing to examine the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.