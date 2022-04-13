Montreal police investigate arson at hair salon in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police are investigating an arson after a hair salon in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough was set on fire Wednesday evening.

Police received 911 calls around 6:45 p.m. and responded to the business near the intersection of Acadie Boulevard and Sauvé Street West.

When officers arrived the fire had just started, according to a police spokesperson. Witnesses reported two suspects had spread accelerant in front of the business but fled before police arrived on scene.

No incendiary device was found and the damage to the business was minor.