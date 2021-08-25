MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after bullet holes were found in a door on Notre-Dame Street.

Police were alerted to the shooting at 9 .a.m Thursday by a local resident. When officers went to check out the scene, they discovered empty bullet shells. Police say so far it’s unclear when the shooting occurred.

No one was injured and so far there are no suspects.

Notre-Dame Street was closed between St-Remi and Courcelle streets for the investigation.



- With files from CTV News Montreal's Joe Lofaro