Montreal police find body of teen missing since October

Montreal police (SPVM) said on Friday that the body of Feng Tian, 17, was found lifeless in Contrecoeur.

A $20,000 reward was offered to anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts after he went missing from his Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood in October of last year.

"DNA tests have confirmed his identity," the SPVM said in a news release. "There is nothing to suggest that foul play was involved."

M. Feng Tian, 17 ans, a malheureusement été retrouvé sans vie sur le territoire de la ville de Contrecœur. Merci pour votre aide. #SPVM ^RM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 2, 2023

Contrecoeur is about 70 kilometres northeast of the neighbourhood Tian went missing from.