Montreal police fear for missing senior last seen driving away from his home

Dinh Thiet Hoang left his home in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough and hasn't been seen since. (Montreal police/Handout) Dinh Thiet Hoang left his home in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough and hasn't been seen since. (Montreal police/Handout)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike

The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon