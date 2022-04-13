Montreal police fear for missing senior last seen driving away from his home

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to find an 81-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Officers say Dinh Thiet Hoang drove away from his home in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough sometime in the afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

Hoang is described as an Asian man, 1.68m in height and 60 kg in weight.

He has black hair and black eyes and speaks French and Vietnamese.

Hoang was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans and a blue baseball hat with white writing on it.

The car he was driving is a grey 2011 Toyota Corolla with number plate J99 BNC.

Dinh Thiet Hoang, 81 y/o, was last seen in Rosemont/La Petite-Patrie borough. He’s driving a grey Toyota Corolla 2011 J99 BNC. Investigators have reasons to fear for her health and safety. Thank you for sharing.#SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/RhlAcDV3yS — Police Montréal (@SPVM) April 13, 2022

He has health problems and can have some difficulty orienting himself.

Police say they fear for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.