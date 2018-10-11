

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say they are ready to enforce law on driving after using cannabis.

Insp. Andre Durocher said they are officers with specialized training to detect in someone is driving high – and they will be called to the scene when someone is suspected of doing so.

The suspect will be put through an 11-step test to determine if there is cause to order a urine test.

Even with the imminent legalization, though, the force said there will only be two trained officers on the road at any given time in Montreal.

Durocher details the plans – and possible pitfalls – of the police policy. Watch the full interview by clicking the video.