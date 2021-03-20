MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are considering the violent death of a woman in the St. Leonard borough the seventh homicide of 2021.

Police were working on two hypotheses after the a 52-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were found stabbed to death in a taxi Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed Saturday that officers are considering it a murder-suicide.

Police said Friday a citizen called 911 after discovering the bodies in a taxi around 5:25 a.m. on the corner of Dujarie and Le Courbusier streets near Pie-XII Park.

Police pronounced both people dead upon arriving on the scene.