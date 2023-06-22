Montreal police chief rejects street check moratorium despite racial profiling data

New Montreal police chief Fady Dagher makes a speech after being sworn in during a ceremony, Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz New Montreal police chief Fady Dagher makes a speech after being sworn in during a ceremony, Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon