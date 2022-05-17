Montreal police charge suspect in connection to multiple drive-by shootings
Montreal police (SPVM) announced Tuesday that they captured a fugitive they had been looking for since Jan. 22 in an apartment last Friday.
Steve Napoleon, 19, appeared in the Criminal Division of the Montreal Courthouse on several charges related to the possession of firearms.
He was wanted in connection with three drive-by shootings that injured people in January.
The SPVM reports that the search of the apartment on de Salaberry St. where the suspect was arrested resulted in the seizure of weapons, ammunition and drugs.
SPVM investigators had been on Napoleon's trail since Andrews Joseph Menard was arrested on Jan. 22 in a car that was travelling in the Villeray district. Napoleon was in the company of the 25-year-old suspect.
The SPVM is continuing its investigation into three attempted killings that occurred in Montreal North in the 24 hours preceding the interception of Menard on Jan. 22.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 17, 2022.
