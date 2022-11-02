Montreal police arson squad investigating after 3 cars went up in flames

Torched cars are parked on Lebeau Boulevard near Gince street in St-Laurent. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Torched cars are parked on Lebeau Boulevard near Gince street in St-Laurent. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer

Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon