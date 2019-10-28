Montreal police arrest suspect in LaSalle armed robbery
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 4:51PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 4:55PM EDT
Montreal police have arrested an individual suspected of tying up a depanneur employee during an armed robbery on Saturday.
The individual, who police suspect was also involved in numerous other robberies, kidnappings, vehicle thefts and break-ins in recent weeks, appeared in court on Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, in LaSalle, police allege the suspect tied up a worker while trying to rob a corner store.
A client found the tied-up clerk while the suspect was still possibly in the back of the building. The two left the building and called 911 around 5:10 a.m.
The SPVM’s tactical response unit secured the area and searched for the suspect, but the perpetrator escaped. Forensic technicians were called to the scene to search for clues.
The store employee told police the suspect had a firearm.
Police arrested the individual on Sunday, the day after the robbery.
Latest Montreal News
- Work begins on massive water pipe underneath St-Antoine St., disrupting traffic
- A car drove through this St-Henri apartment -- for the fourth time
- Zombie Boy's death was an accident: Coroner's report
- Two Montreal police cruisers towed after breaking through MUHC patio
- Quebec asks environmental watchdog to investigate presence of asbestos waste in the province