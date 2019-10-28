Montreal police have arrested an individual suspected of tying up a depanneur employee during an armed robbery on Saturday.

The individual, who police suspect was also involved in numerous other robberies, kidnappings, vehicle thefts and break-ins in recent weeks, appeared in court on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, in LaSalle, police allege the suspect tied up a worker while trying to rob a corner store.

A client found the tied-up clerk while the suspect was still possibly in the back of the building. The two left the building and called 911 around 5:10 a.m.

The SPVM’s tactical response unit secured the area and searched for the suspect, but the perpetrator escaped. Forensic technicians were called to the scene to search for clues.

The store employee told police the suspect had a firearm.

Police arrested the individual on Sunday, the day after the robbery.