

The Canadian Press





A Lasalle depanneur employee was tied up during the course of an armed robbery on Saturday morning.

The clerk was found by a client who entered the Dollard Ave. business while the suspect was still possibly in the back of the building. The two were able to leave and call 911 at around 5:10 a.m.

The SPVM’s tactical response unit was called to the scene to secure the area and search for the suspect. A large security perimeter was erected on Dollard Ave. between Rejane and Jean-Brillon.

A spokesperson for the SPVM said police were able to confirm the suspect had managed to escape the building. Forensic technicians were called to the scene to search for clues.

The store employee told police the suspect had a firearm. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

The SPVM said the suspect was a man in his 40s.