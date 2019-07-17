

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have arrested three people accused of stealing packages from people's mailboxes and doorsteps.

Officers said the trio targeted homes in well to do neighbourhoods where mailboxes were outside the front door.

Police said the thieves stole mail, obtained personal information and then opened bank accounts.

They would then return to the homes and steal mail with the new bank cards.

They would then divert mail to other addresses to ensure their scam could continue for a long time.

More to come.