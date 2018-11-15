

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal says it is going to scale back road repairs and focus on long-term construction designed to make the city more "livable."

In other words, the city is going to cut back on patching potholes, and will instead spend money on increasing the number of bicycle lanes, widening sidewalks, and planting trees.

A 2016 report into the state of Montreal's roads said that if city maintained its infrastructure budget at current levels it would never bring roads and other infrastructure to acceptable levels considering the lack of work done over several decades.

The Coderre administration was already aware of that infrastructure deficit, and had increased spending on roads and waterworks by one-fifth in 2016, from $5.24 billion to $6.39 billion.

Then-Mayor Denis Coderre said Montreal would also need to spend nearly $7 billion on 5,000 km of roads and sewers by 2026.

In 2013 about 70 km of roads and sewers were undergoing major repairs, and that increased to 300 km per year in 2017, with a plan to increase this to 500 km/year.

The Projet Monteal administration now says this plan is unfeasible, and says some of that planned work would not last long enough to warrant doing.

Mayor Valerie Plante's administration says that by spreading construction work out over a longer period of time, people will find it more manageable.

Executive Committee member Eric Alan Caldwell said it's a different philosophy altogether.

"We have to realize that it was kind of insane to think that we could pass from 300 km of road maintenance to 500. That was the plan. That plan is gone," said Caldwell.

The opposition at City Hall is not happy with the administration's decision, and said it would ultimately lead to longer projects that will make things worse.