Montreal plans to create a 24-hour nightlife district

Montreal is looking to create a designated 24-hour nightlife district, while also making changes to its noise bylaw.

More details are expected to be revealed in the New Year, according to Luc Rabouin, chair of Montreal's Executive Committee.

The measure was discussed during a city council meeting Monday, when Rabouin was asked about what measures would be in place for venues dealing with noise violations.

The Plante administration said Montreal is looking at creating its first neighbourhood with 24/7 nightlife. It's so far unclear where exactly it would be located, but it's expected to be close to the downtown core.

The city said to expect a bylaw on nightlife to be unveiled early in 2024, with public discussions on the matter.

There will also likely be certain buildings or establishments that could operate around the clock. Noise bylaws will be adjusted, the city stated, to better respond to the mission of these businesses.

Several bars and restaurants along St-Laurent Boulevard were allowed to serve alcohol all night during a designated weekend in February as part of a pilot project where some bars stayed open until 8 a.m.

The Plante administration said it has been testing different measures for two years to determine how to improve nightlife in the city while also preserving quality of life for residents.