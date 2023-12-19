MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal plans to create a 24-hour nightlife district

    Montreal is looking to create a designated 24-hour nightlife district, while also making changes to its noise bylaw.

    More details are expected to be revealed in the New Year, according to Luc Rabouin, chair of Montreal's Executive Committee.

    The measure was discussed during a city council meeting Monday, when Rabouin was asked about what measures would be in place for venues dealing with noise violations.

    The Plante administration said Montreal is looking at creating its first neighbourhood with 24/7 nightlife. It's so far unclear where exactly it would be located, but it's expected to be close to the downtown core.

    The city said to expect a bylaw on nightlife to be unveiled early in 2024, with public discussions on the matter.

    There will also likely be certain buildings or establishments that could operate around the clock. Noise bylaws will be adjusted, the city stated, to better respond to the mission of these businesses.

    Several bars and restaurants along St-Laurent Boulevard were allowed to serve alcohol all night during a designated weekend in February as part of a pilot project where some bars stayed open until 8 a.m.

    The Plante administration said it has been testing different measures for two years to determine how to improve nightlife in the city while also preserving quality of life for residents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News