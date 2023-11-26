Montreal music venues call for rule changes as noise complaints choke industry
Montreal bar and live music venue Turbo Haüs is doing everything it can to mitigate noise and be a good neighbour, says co-owner Sergio Da Silva.
The punk rock institution moved in 2018 from a mostly residential neighbourhood to the lively downtown theatre district known as the Quartier des Spectacles. It spent thousands of dollars soundproofing the new space and pays an extra $3,200 in rent each month to keep the two apartments above it empty.
So a warning from the city last week to reduce noise came as a shock.
"Nice to know it's illegal to have des spectacles in the … Quartier des Spectacles," Turbo Haüs lamented in a widely circulated social media post alongside a screenshot of the city notice, which threatens fines of up to $12,000.
"It's a bit surprising and pretty frustrating to be honest," Da Silva said in a recent interview.
He's one of several club owners calling on Montreal to update noise bylaws and development rules to better protect its small venues — revered nightlife destinations that have in recent years found themselves increasingly surrounded by new residential construction.
The venues serve as a key avenue to success for emerging artists, says Dan Seligman, creative director of music festival POP Montreal. Band Arcade Fire and DJ Kaytranada are among the countless acts that bounced between Montreal clubs and stages on their way to greater fame, he said.
"On a cultural level, I think we'd all be much, much worse off without these places."
Da Silva is confident a complaint from a resident in the new building behind Turbo Haüs spurred the warning from the city.
"The issue here is there aren't rules in place to enforce (for) new people coming into currently existing ecosystems," he said.
Montreal noise rules vary by borough but are generally subjective and give too much credence to complaints, says Jon Weisz, director of Scènes de Musique Alternatives du Québec, an association of about 50 independent music venues.
"They're incredibly one-sided and they leave open the possibility for venues to essentially get closed down by one unhappy neighbour," Weisz said. Montreal police, meanwhile, "just kind of wing it" when responding to noise complaints, he added. "They just kind of walk into the space and decide on site whether it's too loud or not."
Bylaws in the central Ville-Marie borough, where Turbo Haüs is located, empower police officers to determine — without the use of sound equipment — whether noise is disturbing to nearby residents.
Both Weisz and Da Silva want Montreal to apply what's called the "agent of change" principle to development around music venues, which would put the onus on developers to adapt their projects to existing noise conditions.
Toronto has such a rule, requiring new development in mixed-use neighbourhoods to incorporate design or construction elements that dampen sound from music venues. The regulation applies the other way, too, mandating sound mitigation design in new live music spaces. As well, the city has a regulation that requires residential developments near music venues to notify new residents of potential noise.
Montreal has offered soundproofing subsidies to small venues since 2022, but sound insulation alone doesn't eliminate the risk of noise complaints, Da Silva and Weisz say.
"I like being in a mixed-use neighbourhood. I think that's a good idea and it's good use of space," Da Silva said. "There needs to be regulation added so that people can live harmoniously."
He, Weisz and others say persistent noise complaints and fines are exacerbating what is already a difficult financial environment for small music venues, which have been battered by the pandemic and high inflation. They warn that Montreal risks losing a cherished element of its culture unless the city's administration takes action.
"Montreal's noise bylaws absolutely threaten independent venues in the city," Weisz said. "I think it's probably one of the biggest threats I would say to the existence of certain venues … because they're working on razor-thin margins."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 26, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how artificial intelligence could help manage homelessness in Canada
The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many Canadians into a state of homelessness. To better manage the issue, organizations and cities in Canada are turning to artificial intelligence.
Projected deficits in fall economic statement 'modest,' allows government to 'invest in Canadians': Freeland
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland insists her government’s latest fall economic statement is in line with its 2015 election promise to run 'modest' deficits and 'invest in Canadians.'
India cooperating with U.S. investigation but not Canada's due to difference in evidence shared, high commissioner says
India’s high commissioner to Canada says his government is cooperating with an American investigation into an alleged thwarted assassination attempt, but not Canada’s investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., because of a disparity between the information both countries have shared in their probes.
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but also best friends and life mates
In spring 1955, Rosalynn Carter was doing what she had sworn to avoid when she married an ambitious Naval officer: keeping house and raising children in the same tiny town where they grew up.
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track after an hourslong delay in a hostage-for-prisoner swap
The tense ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track early Sunday after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons, but the swap followed an hourslong delay that underscored the truce's fragility.
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE @ 12:30
WATCH LIVE @ 12:30 Santa Claus Parade to return to Toronto Sunday afternoon
The Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
-
Toronto mother Cindy Ali denies killing disabled daughter to end suffering in retrial testimony
Testifying at her Toronto retrial, Cindy Ali maintained that her disabled daughter, Cynara, died during a home intrusion in 2011, while the prosecution suggested she killed the girl in an act of mercy.
-
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Atlantic
-
Heavy traffic delays in Halifax following Mackay Bridge closure
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
One person dead following collision between car and tractor trailer in New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.
-
Christmas comes early at Cape Breton food bank
With a police escort, a truckload of food from Prince Edward Island arrived bright and early Saturday morning at the Glace Bay Food Bank.
London
-
Northwest London Food Bank opens six days a week to meet demand
Along Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. volunteers accumulated tonnes of food at the Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade.
-
Firefighter honoured at London's Lighting of the Lights
The 65th annual Lighting of the Lights was held in London’s Victoria Park Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season.
-
St. Thomas athlete helps Canada win gold at Para Pan-Am Games
Canada has claimed a gold medal at the Para Pan-Am Games, led by an athlete from St. Thomas.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is one of the angriest places in Canada: study
Ontario has been found to be the second angriest region in the country, according to a new study.
-
Northern MPPs call for safer highways
New Democrat MPPs from northern Ontario claim the province is allowing the region’s highways to remain unsafe by failing to address issues in the trucking industry.
-
Changes may soon be coming to how booze is sold in Ontario. Here's what some in the industry are hoping to see
Big changes could soon be on the horizon for Ontario’s alcohol retail landscape, with the premier signaling Friday that he plans to move ahead with his promise to provide more “convenience and selection” across the province.
Calgary
-
Man shot in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city.
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody
Black Friday took on a whole different meaning after a second stabbing incident took place early Friday evening at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, leaving three people hospitalized.
Kitchener
-
Jewelry store robbed at Fairview Park Mall: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are at Fairview Park Mall following reports of a jewelry store robbery.
-
'We need homes to go to': Fire destroys two tents at Kitchener encampment, leaving two people displaced
Two people have been displaced after a fire tore through two tents and severely damaged another at a Kitchener encampment.
-
'Bookworm' project in Guelph encourages composting
A project in Guelph is encouraging residents to let their literature be devoured by the real 'bookworms.'
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after police pursue tractor on B.C. highway
BC Highway Patrol officers appear to have caused a tractor to roll over to stop it from driving on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon.
-
Consumers encouraged to support local on Small Business Saturday: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hoping British Columbians allocate their hard-earned dollars to supporting local businesses this weekend.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation votes to reclaim authority over child and family services
A Vancouver Island First Nation has voted to reclaim full authority over child and family services for its members.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Alberta school board details reasons for ousting trustee over anti-LGBTQ2S+ social media post
The central Alberta school board that disqualified a trustee who posted a meme to social media comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany on Friday issued its reasons for ousting her, which include code-of-conduct violations and failure to communicate in a manner outlined in its policies.
-
'It's time for a change': Royal Bison craft fair prepares to close for good
One of Edmonton's biggest and longest-running craft fairs is coming to an end.
Windsor
-
More pets surrendered, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
Animal rescues say the cost of living is causing more people to give up their pets, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and a Windsor family is shaken after a man was allegedly bear sprayed when confronting a car break-in suspect. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Brampton man found guilty of first degree murder in death of University of Windsor student
A jury of 12 people have found a Bampton man guilty in relation to a downtown shooting five years ago that killed a University of Windsor student.
-
Cuddles and coffee: Windsor to get first cat cafe
Stray cats in need of a home will soon have another place to meet potential paw-rents and enjoy some cuddles at Windsor’s first cat cafe.
Regina
-
'The house shook': Police cruiser crashes into Regina man's house
A Regina man was in for an interesting awakening after a police cruiser crashed into his house while he was napping on Friday night.
-
Vanier Cup to be hosted by University of Regina in 2025
The Vanier Cup, Canada’s national university football championship, will be hosted by the University of Regina (U of R) in 2025.
-
Regina city council approves interim board for REAL
A new interim board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was approved by city council at a special meeting on Friday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Large rally on Parliament Hill calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday for a rally calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the second-day of a four-day pause in the fighting.
-
OPP issue video plea for public's help solving suspicious death in Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have shared a unique plea for help from the public in order to solve the death of a 50-year-old woman in Pakenham.
-
Auditor general flags 'inappropriate' communications from city staff regarding Barrhaven development
The city of Ottawa's auditor general has found that city staff inappropriately endorsed a proposal for a development in Barrhaven and left city council out of the loop on key decisions.
Saskatoon
-
Former Saskatoon teacher 'crossed a line,' Crown claims in closing arguments
Closing arguments in the trial of a former Saskatoon teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student wrapped up Friday morning.
-
Sask. woman hopes billboards will lead to information about brother's death
A Saskatchewan woman is hoping a billboard campaign will help produce leads about her brother's suspicious death.
-
Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps under a cease-fire deal, the Israeli military said, after the militant group initially delayed the exchange for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.