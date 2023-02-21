Select Montreal bars to pull all-nighter this weekend for Nuit Blanche

Several bars and restaurants along St. Laurent Blvd. are allowed to stay open and serve alcohol all night this Saturday.

It’s part of a pilot project involving more than a dozen businesses on the main road between Sherbrooke Street and Laurier Avenue.

The manager at Champs Bar says the all-nighter idea is long overdue.

"I've been working in bars for 15 years and there's always people at 3, 3:30 in the morning and you're clearing out the bar and they want to stay," says Rob Jennings.

"I know other cities are on it already. You can go out all night in Berlin, most European cities you can go out at least later than we can."

The Saint-Laurent Boulevard Development Society launched the project, which is being presented under the Nuit Blanche umbrella of activities. Some the bars participating this year include Le Belmont, Bar Blue Dog, Le Bayou Bar, Peopl, and Rouge Bar.

It’s the first time the selected bars and restaurants will be able to serve customers throughout the night, with some staying open until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Jennings says it’s not just customers who are excited—bartenders are on board, too.

"Most of my staff are night owls, we’re all looking forward to it. Everyone is excited," he said.

To ensure everyone gets home safely, the metro will be running non-stop on Saturday night for Nuit Blanche.