MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal paramedics protest new overtime protocols

    Ambulances are parked in downtown Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Joe Lofaro/CTV News) Ambulances are parked in downtown Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Joe Lofaro/CTV News)

    Paramedics in the Montreal area held a protest Monday to denounce new ministerial protocols that come into effect Tuesday.

    Some of the Urgences-santé employees even showed up on their day off to protest. The new directive can force overtime on a paramedic even at the tail end of their shift.

    Paramedics say they already do overtime when there’s a need, but they worry this decree will lead to more staff burnout.

    "You’re on your third 12-hour shift and you get picked up for a call even at the moment when you have pulled into the station," said Hal Newman, a retired paramedic, in an interview with CTV News.

    "You are mentally exhausted and you're physically exhausted; it’s a hell of a combination. Paramedics aren’t alone in this. We are running into this phenomenon in ERs, on hospital wards, we see it with nurses, with physicians … none of us wants to be treated by and cared for by someone who is just absolutely exhausted."

    The FSSS-CSN union met with Urgences-santé Monday for several hours to voice their concerns.

