Montreal opposition wants money to support city's public markets
Montreal's public markets are world-renowned, and the city's official opposition wants to keep it that way. Ensemble Montreal is submitting a motion to city council to revitalize the sites and their aging infrastructure, as many merchants say they need an upgrade.
Guy Desgroseilliers's family stall - Farm JP Desgroseilliers - has been at the Jean Talon Market since 1964.
The second-generation farmer said, like other buildings, the market is aging, and it needs a lot of maintenance.
Ensemble Montreal is asking the city to invest $20 million to revitalize all three public markets - Jean Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve.
"For us to step away as a city and not come and take our responsibility, it's a little alarming for the future of our public markets in the city," said Cote-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grace (CDN-NDG) city councillor Stephanie Valenzuela.
Various vegetables are on display for sale at the Jean Talon Market in Montreal on January 11, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The public markets are a mixed responsibility. The non-profit Montreal Public Market runs them, but the city owns them and is responsible for major repairs.
Montreal Public Market general manager Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet claims the last major investment at Jean Talon was at least a decade ago, and Maisonneuve Market in the mid-90s.
"These are all infrastructures, to put in perspective, they are almost 100 years old, and so maintaining those types of infrastructures needs to be done," said Fabien-Ouellet.
He said there are leaks and that Atwater and Jean Talon need to be better insulated for the winter.
The main hall of the Atwater Market is seen in Montreal, Thursday, July 21, 2016. As health and environmental concerns have fuelled Canadians' appetite for locally sourced and organic food, Montreal's public markets have been quietly reaping the benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
"More and more, I hear vendors saying it is getting harder and harder to get into the market with all the infrastructure challenges that are there," said Fabien-Ouellet.
Montreal's opposition would also like to see the network grow.
"It just makes sense at this moment in 2023 how we're emphasizing supporting local, how we're emphasizing protecting the environment, to integrate public markets in our city and in the new areas that we're developing," said Valenzuela.
For now, the non-profit wants more money for existing markets, but it is not ruling out future expansion.
"We're part of the discussion, and we're taking some leadership," said Fabien-Ouellet.
The Plante administration refused to comment on the proposal and will, instead, debate the motion when it is presented to the city council on Oct. 16.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
Israel declares war and bombards Gaza as fighting rages for second day after Hamas attack
The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack.
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Toronto
-
'Reprehensible and disgusting': Doug Ford speaks out against rallies celebrating Israel attacks
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is speaking out against a series of events being held that celebrate attacks against Israel that have left more than 600 people dead and thousands more injured.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack.
-
Here's what the Ontario government did during the first few weeks of the fall session
Here are a few things to know about what’s happened at Queen’s Park int he first few weeks of the fall session.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigate impersonation of a peace officer
RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a report of a man impersonating an RCMP officer who asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Saturday.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
London
-
'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.
-
Grey Bruce drug raid during opioid overdose alert
The Grey-Bruce OPP is claiming a small victory in their war on drugs amidst an opioid overdose alert in their region.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to structural fire at condemned building downtown
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of a structural fire at a condemned building in the city’s downtown early Sunday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Calgary
-
Suspect in death of Sundre, Alta., woman discovered dead
A man identified as a suspect in a Sundre, Alta., homicide investigation was discovered dead Saturday.
-
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
-
Free pet food: Animal charity hosts 'Pets-Giving' event Saturday
A Calgary animal charity is making sure no four-legged friends go hungry this Thanksgiving.
Kitchener
-
Demand for food services continues to grow over Thanksgiving weekend
A Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings has become significantly more expensive than it used to be.
-
‘This area is so unaffordable’: Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
-
Brantford Bulldogs host home opener in newly-renovated Civic Centre
The Brantford Bulldogs played their first home opener Saturday evening at the city’s newly-renovated Civic Centre.
Vancouver
-
Warm start to Thanksgiving long weekend broke 14 temperature records in B.C.
Fourteen communities around B.C. saw their hottest Oct. 7 on record Saturday, including one where the previous record had stood for more than 100 years.
-
Canadian universities bet on international students, but global shifts present risks
The struggles of the University of British Columbia's Vantage College reflect the unpredictable nature of the lucrative international education sector, as Canadian universities find themselves beholden to geopolitical and economic shifts.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton cold case: Family seeks answers about missing man 15 years later
This Thanksgiving marks 15 years since an Edmonton man disappeared. And Saturday, Dylan Koshman's family canvassed a south Edmonton neighbourhood hoping to generate new leads.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
-
Stanley Cup or bust: Edmonton Oilers' mantra heading into 2023-24 NHL season
The road to the Stanley Cup has gone through Edmonton the last two NHL campaigns.
Windsor
-
'Just unimaginable': Windsor Jewish community shocked by attack on Israel
A leader in the Windsor Jewish community says he was shocked to hear of attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
-
Cooking Safety theme of 2023 Fire Prevention Week
The Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is gearing up for the 2023 Fire Prevention Week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
Regina
-
Here are the city services in Regina that are open and closed on Thanksgiving
Here are the city services that are open and closed for Thanksgiving in Regina.
-
'Truly changed my life': Monument to honour residential school survivors on display in Regina
A monument, which has been on display in Regina for the past month, has left a lasting impact on its visitors.
-
Sask. First Nations sue Government of Canada over opioid epidemic
Two northern Saskatchewan First Nations are taking the Canadian government to court for breaching its Treaty obligations by failing to address the opioid epidemic.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestine rally held in downtown Ottawa as mayor condemns Hamas attack on Israel
Mark Sutcliffe posted to social media to say he's spoken with leaders on Ottawa's Jewish community to offer support and express his "shock and condemnation" of the attack. Meanwhile, pro-Palestine demonstrators marched downtown.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
-
Two dead, driver arrested following crash in Buckingham, Que.
Gatineau police say two people are dead after a crash early morning in the Buckingham sector.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. lawyers call out premier for 'judicial overreach' comments
The Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers’ Association (STLA) is calling out the premier for his comments in the wake of a court injunction over a controversial government policy.
-
Sask. First Nations sue Government of Canada over opioid epidemic
Two northern Saskatchewan First Nations are taking the Canadian government to court for breaching its Treaty obligations by failing to address the opioid epidemic.
-
New Hockey Canada rules say players must wear 'minimum attire' in change rooms
Changes are coming to hockey rinks across the country as Hockey Canada implements a new policy that bars players from fully undressing in change rooms.