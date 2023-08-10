Montreal now under a severe thunderstorm watch

Montreal had a stormy afternoon as a cold front passed through the area and brought a brief downpour.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the Montreal area. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued, but it was lifted shortly after 4 p.m.

A tornado warning was also briefly in effect for regions northwest of Montreal, including Saint-Eustache and Saint-Jerome, earlier on Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for:

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area

Qubec City

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area

Sherbrooke area

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," reads a notice from Environment Canada.

One local pub in Montreal found humour in the eye of the storm.

"Still have a few spots open for the outside terrace for tonight's dinner service if interested," wrote the Burgundy Lion with a video of gusts of wind blowing rain across its terrasse.

Temperatures in Montreal are forecasted to reach a high of 27 C (35 with the humidex).