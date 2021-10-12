MONTREAL -- Montreal's municipal election is just around the corner.

All in all, 103 people will be elected as mayors and councillors in the boroughs and cities that make up the Island of Montreal.

For first-time voters, or anyone with questions, here is some information you might need:

CAN I VOTE?

To be eligible to vote, you must:

Be on the registered list of electors;

Be 18 years or older on Nov. 7.

Meet the following conditions by Sept. 1:

Be a Canadian citizen;

Not be under curatorship;

Be domiciled in Montreal and living in Quebec for at least six months or be the owner of a building or occupant of a business in Montreal for at least 12 months.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

You can check that you are registered to vote on the Elections Montreal website.

If you are not registered to vote, or there are any inaccuracies in your information, you must appear before the Board of Revisors between Oct. 12 and 18.

If you live in a care facility or have a health condition that prevents you from getting around, you can visit the Elections Montreal website and print the Application for Revision to the List of Electors form (English on second page).

Complete the form and return it with a photocopy of your supporting documents no later than Oct. 18.

After Oct. 18, you will no longer be able to register to vote.

WHEN DO WE VOTE?

Advance polling is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Official election day voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Check the 'Where to vote' tool on the Elections Montreal website to find your nearest polling site.

Voting by mail is offered to those unable to get to a polling station (including if you are in isolation due to infection or exposure to COVID-19).

To submit a request to vote by mail, complete the form available online (in French only) or call 514-872-VOTE (8683) no later than Oct. 27.

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?

Public health protocols, including wearing a mask, are mandatory.

In addition, you will need:

A black or blue pen or lead pencil;

A piece of ID, such as your health insurance card, driver’s licence, Canadian passport, certificate of Indian status or Canadian Armed Forces card.

According to Elections Montreal, all polling places are universally accessible.

The Montreal municipal election is slated for Nov. 7.