MONTREAL -- Sparks flew during Montreal's only English-language debate Thursday.

The debate, hosted by CTV's Mutsumi Takahashi and CBC's Debra Arbec, covered six topics: public safety, inclusion, the climate crisis, the economy, and housing.

PUBLIC SECURITY APPROACHES ARE 'ARCHAIC': HOLNESS

The first question came from Montreal resident Onica John, who’s cousin, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, 16, was stabbed in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Programme Mile End school on Van Horne Avenue in the city’s Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood last week.

She asked how the candidates planned to make the city safer from gun crime and gang-violence.

Incumbent Projet Montreal candidate Valerie Plante heralded the ELTA program, which was created to combat firearm trafficking during her time in power.

“I’ve spoken to the chief of police, he told me what the needs are,” said Plante during a post-debate press conference.

Police “are tired,” said Ensemble Montreal leader Denis Coderre, who promised to address what he called a staff shortage in police departments.

He vowed to hire 250 new police officers to increase the workforce to 4,800 across Montreal.

Both candidates faced criticism from Mouvement Montreal candidate Balarama Holness, who called their approaches to public safety “archaic.”

“There is an idea that we can invest in firearms and police to solve (this issue of crime),” said Holness. “That is not the correct solution.”

Holness said his public safety plan centres access to leisure and recreation activities for young people in “boroughs that have been underfunded for decades.”

Both Coderre and Plante agreed that community initiatives are an important part of preventing crime.

BIKE LANES: KILLED CYCLIST ‘WOULD NOT HAVE DIED’

Plante took aim at Coderre while talking about bike lanes on Saint-Denis St., saying that a cyclist who was struck and killed while Coderre was in office.

Mathilde Blais was struck by a crane truck in 2014 under the des Carrieres overpass while riding her bike to work.

Following the installation of a bike lane on Saint-Denis last November, Ghostbikes Montreal (Velo Fantome Montreal) wrote publicly that if the lanes had come sooner, Blais would still be alive today.

Plante carried that sentiment to the debate floor Thursday.

“Under your administration,” Plante said to Coderre, “if you had done something realistic on Saint-Denis, Mathilde Blais would not have died.”

“I’m not saying you’re responsible.”

“That’s an extremely low blow,” Holness chimed from across the stage. “You just blamed a death on Coderre.”

Advance voting in the election will take place this Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 30 and Oct. 31), and regular voting will be the following Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7).