Montreal mayoral Candidate Balarama Holness is wondering why he is not being invited to the upcoming Chamber of Commerce debate, as he feels he meets the debate criteria.

Holness was frozen out of prior debates hosted by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations and Tourism Montreal already, and is not on the slate alongside Valerie Plante from Projet Montreal and Ensemble Montreal's Denis Codere for the Oct. 18 "economic debate for the 2021 municipal election."

A recent Leger poll had the Mouvement Montreal leader at 10 per cent, and he has candidates running in 75 per cent of the city's districts, which Holness says meets the criteria set out by the Chamber of Commerce.

CTV News reached out to the Chamber of Commerce but has not received a response.