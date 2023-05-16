Montreal mayor confirms fire department halted investigations into evacuation routes years before deadly fire
The mayor of Montreal is calling on the city's general auditor to shed light on fire safety practices after a media report suggested investigations of evacuation routes had been halted for years.
Mayor Valerie Plante said the revelation in the Globe and Mail was "very concerning."
The newspaper reported Monday that the city's fire department had instituted a moratorium on certain fire safety investigations across the city since Oct. 26, 2018, and that it quietly ended only days after a massive fire in Old Montreal on March 16 killed seven people.
On Monday, a city spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions from CTV News about whether or not the claims in the report were true and why the moratorium was instituted.
Plante confirmed Tuesday in response to questions from the opposition at City Hall that the moratorium was, in fact, put in place in 2018, and that she found out about it from the Globe report.
"The fire in Old Montreal was a real tragedy. We absolutely must shed full light on this situation," she said in a tweet.
Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon on "fire prevention," where he expected to face questions about the concerns raised in the media report.
The opposition at City Hall has already criticized the city's administration for being in the dark about the fire department's policy.
"We are shocked that Mayor Plante learned of the existence of the SIM's moratorium on building safety audits via the media. If information of this magnitude escapes her, what other vital information is she missing?'' said Official Opposition leader Aref Salem in a news release.
The fatal fire in Old Montreal has raised several questions about the enforcement of fire safety regulations at the heritage building. Documents obtained by CTV News last month revealed that the building at the corner of Place d'Youville and Port Street had been flagged by fire inspectors for non-compliance.
For example, an inspector identified an issue with the fire alarm in February 2019. According to the report, the alarm needs to reach a certain detectable decibel level inside the apartment. The inspector wrote that the building did not conform to that rule, and on a follow-up visit in November 2020, the inspector indicated that the problem hadn't been fixed.
Relatives of the victims and survivors have claimed serious fire safety issues with the building, including one rental unit that didn't have any windows.
The coroner has opened an investigation into the deaths of the seven people who died in the building.
This is a developing story. More to come.
