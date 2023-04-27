Site of fatal Old Montreal fire had been flagged by safety inspectors, documents show

Documents obtained by CTV News suggest the site of the fatal fire in Old Montreal last month had been flagged by city safety inspectors.

Reports from the Montreal fire department provided to CTV through an Access to Information request described problems with fire alarms in the building.

According to those documents, one inspector noted issues with the fire alarm had not been resolved upon a second visit more than a year later.

In February, 2019, an inspector identified an issue with the alarm -- it wasn't loud enough. According to the report, the alarm needs to reach a certain detectable volume from inside the apartment. The inspector wrote that the building did not conform to that rule.

On a follow-up visit in November the year after, the inspector indicated that the problem hadn't been fixed.

CTV News reached out to the building owner, Emile Benamor, and his lawyer, Alexandre Bergevin, to respond to the reports, and to say whether the volume issue had been fixed since the inspection was made. Neither of them provided an immediate response.

In a previous interview, Bergevin told CTV the building was up to code. He said his client, Benamor, replaced the central alarm system in 2019 and insists maintenance workers checked it was working the morning of the fire. He also said "all units were supposed to have smoke detectors."

CTV has also reached out to the City of Montreal for comment, but did not immidiately hear back.

An earlier inspection in 2018 raised several issues with the building regarding safety signage, security lighting and smoke detectors -- all of those issues had been resolved by the second visit in September that year.

-- More details to come.