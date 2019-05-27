

CTV Montreal





Montreal police believe a man accused of luring children into sexual acts may have approached others who have yet to come forward.

In April members of the sexual exploitation division arrested Jonathan Inglis, and the Crown charged him with luring children, sexual interference, and breach of parole in connection with two girls, aged 12 and 15, whom he met in Montreal or its suburbs.

Police believe that other girls were in contact with Inglis, who drives a dark grey BMW 228.

Police say that Inglis was a frequent user of online sites with the goal of luring children into having sex or other sexual contacts.

They say he used a multitude of online handles and pseudonyms including Jonathan DE, j.delorea, Jonathan Delorean, Johnny Hiller, Talor Daman, and Jonathan Damen.

Inglis has been in custody since April 6 and will remain so until his trial begins.

Anyone who wishes to report they have been a victim of sexual touching or other indecent behaviour is urged to call 9-1-1 or to visit their local police station.