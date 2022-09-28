Montreal man, 21, arrested for breaching conditions related to pimping cases

A 21-year-old man from the Montreal-area was arrested Tuesday for multiple breaches of conditions relating to pimping cases.

Brian Lamoureux was initially arrested on June 8 and appeared in court to face charges of pimping and human trafficking, among others.

He has been detained since then, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The investigation found Lamoureux may have other alleged victims, including minors.

Anyone with information on Lamoureux or his activities is asked to contact the communication unit and 1-800-659-4264.