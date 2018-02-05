

The city of Montreal is going to blow its budget on removing snow this season as it launches its sixth snow removal operation.

The Plateau-Mont Royal began hauling away snow on Monday morning and other boroughs will follow suit in the evening.

About 14 cm of snow fell on Montreal over the weekend and more snow is in the forecast, with 10 to 15 cm predicted to fall on Wednesday, and several more centimetres of snow in the forecast for Saturday.

A street-by-street indication of when and where removal operations will take place is located on the city of Montreal's website.

Several of the city's snow dumps are nearing capacity, and officials have asked for permission to dump snow at the former Blue Bonnets location, as well as dumping snow directly in the river.

The provincial environment minister has yet to give approval for the request to dump snow at Blue Bonnets.

Montreal budgets roughly $160 million to haul away snow each year, which comes out to five large-scale operations per winter.

So far this winter there has been approximately 50 cm more snowfall than the average in Montreal.