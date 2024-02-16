MONTREAL
    • Montreal Jeopardy! champs return for new tournament

    Two former Jeopardy! champions from Montreal are back at it.

    Diandra D'Alessio and Vince Bacani both won their quarter-final matches this week in the 'Champions Wildcard' tournament and are now moving on to the semi-finals.

    "I can't believe it happened, I'm over the moon," said D'Alessio on her Wednesday-night win.

    D'Alessio, who is from Saint-Laurent, credits her success to fast recall and faster reflexes.

    "That timing, it's critical. In my experience, it's about 50 per cent of what you know and 50 per cent about actually buzzing in at the right time," she said.

    Vince Bacani, who is from the South Shore, says Jeopardy is becoming more sports than game-show.

    "They have these online leagues -- pub trivia can be national, can be international, so people are on teams and they're doing that regularly, so it's kind of the same as golf or curling," he said.

    Smarts are just part his winning formula. In a McGill University alumni webcast, he shared tips and tricks for any curious contenders.

    "There's a lot going on that people don't know, and since I've been there I think I can share a few tips," he said.

    Bacani plays his next game Thursday night, while D'Alessio plays on Monday.

