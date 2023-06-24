Montreal is city with poorest air quality in the world today: online tracker

As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe.

In IQAir's ranking of major cities most affected by pollution, Montreal scored number one Sunday morning with an AQI of 195, followed by Sao Paulo, Brazil (164) and Lahore, Pakistan (125).

The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning. Winds shifted to the northeast Monday evening, blanketing parts of southern Quebec in smoke.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says air quality in the metropolis is "high risk" and cautions people to reduce their exposure as much as possible.

"People who have a lung disease (such as asthma) or a heart disease, the elderly, children, pregnant women and people who work outdoors are more likely to feel the effects of smoke on their health," the ECCC smog warning reads.

The agency also recommends keeping the windows shut to preserve air quality indoors.

The smog forced the cancellation of Sunday's half Ironman race in Mont-Tremblant.

WEEK-LONG FORECAST

Montreal got a wash of showers early Saturday evening.

That rain broke by Sunday morning. Smoke will hang under sunny skies throughout the day with a forecasted high of 30 C.

Showers are expected to return on Monday and continue through the week. Temperatures should maintain a steady high at around 24 C, with a low of around 17 to 19 C.