Montreal is city with poorest air quality in the world today: online tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe.
In IQAir's ranking of major cities most affected by pollution, Montreal scored number one Sunday morning with an AQI of 195, followed by Sao Paulo, Brazil (164) and Lahore, Pakistan (125).
The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning. Winds shifted to the northeast Monday evening, blanketing parts of southern Quebec in smoke.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says air quality in the metropolis is "high risk" and cautions people to reduce their exposure as much as possible.
"People who have a lung disease (such as asthma) or a heart disease, the elderly, children, pregnant women and people who work outdoors are more likely to feel the effects of smoke on their health," the ECCC smog warning reads.
The agency also recommends keeping the windows shut to preserve air quality indoors.
The smog forced the cancellation of Sunday's half Ironman race in Mont-Tremblant.
WEEK-LONG FORECAST
Montreal got a wash of showers early Saturday evening.
That rain broke by Sunday morning. Smoke will hang under sunny skies throughout the day with a forecasted high of 30 C.
Showers are expected to return on Monday and continue through the week. Temperatures should maintain a steady high at around 24 C, with a low of around 17 to 19 C.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble remains for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
Trudeau off to Iceland to meet Nordic leaders ahead of NATO, amid Arctic uncertainty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to meet with Nordic leaders ahead of an upcoming NATO summit and as uncertainty looms over the future of the Arctic.
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
As Canada's wildfires intensify, recruiting firefighters is tougher
Canada is wrestling with its worst-ever start to wildfire season, but recruiting firefighters is becoming increasingly difficult due to tight labour markets and the tough nature of the job, provincial officials say.
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Canada pledged to keep a close eye on tensions in Russia on Saturday as armed rebel mercenaries marched on Moscow before their commander said they were halting their advance.
Toronto
-
One day before Toronto byelection, Olivia Chow maintains polling lead
Olivia Chow would be elected as mayor of Toronto if the byelection was held today, according to a new Mainstreet Research poll.
-
Petro-Canada outage at gas stations, on website, app
Petro-Canada is experiencing an outage impacting gas stations in Ontario and halting customers from logging into its app and website.
-
Toronto election: Everything you need to know about Monday's vote if you haven't been paying attention
In case you haven’t been paying attention for the past three months, here’s what you need to know about Monday’s mayoral byelection in Toronto in five minutes.
Atlantic
-
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
-
Cabinet ministers quit amid ‘crisis’ for low-income New Brunswickers
Two cabinet ministers have resigned in as many weeks, and for New Brunswick's Common Front for Justice, it's not only a concern for the government but worrisome because of the high-profile portfolios they oversaw.
-
Affordable housing rally in Dartmouth calls for more units in HRM
ACORN Nova Scotia organized a rally outside Mic Mac Mall on Saturday calling for affordable housing units to be included in all future housing developments, including the construction of residential units that will be built around the shopping centre.
London
-
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble remains for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
-
Families attend Oakridge Pride Festival in London, Ont.
Rainbow flags and heavy security highlighted the Oakridge Pride Festival in west London, Ont. Saturday.
-
Decade-long efforts put a stop to cosmetic testing on animals in Canada
On Thursday, Bill C-47 passed the senate, putting a stop to cosmetic testing on animals and trade.
Northern Ontario
-
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
-
Missing snake: Police seek help, warn caution
A 4-foot-long boa constrictor missing in northern Ontario.
-
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Calgary
-
GameCon takes off for first annual event in Canada
Thousands flocked to the BMO centre for a first of its kind gaming convention in Canada.
-
Belarus deal to take in leader of Russian rebellion puts him in an even more repressive nation
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was notorious for unbridled and profane challenges to authority even before the attempted rebellion that he mounted Saturday. The reported agreement for him to go into exile in Belarus would place him in a country where such behaviour is even less acceptable than in his homeland.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders edge Calgary Stampeders 29-26 in overtime
Nic Marshall's end-zone interception sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' 29-26 overtime win Saturday over the host Calgary Stampeders.
Kitchener
-
Rainfall warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington, funnel clouds spotted
Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many communities in Ontario are in for some wet and windy conditions on Saturday.
-
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
-
Truck driver notes safety concerns on roadways after witnessing semis collide on Highway 401
An Ontario truck driver is sharing safety concerns on the road after witnessing two tractor-trailers collide in front of him on Thursday, along Highway 401 near Cambridge.
Vancouver
-
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend
The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.
-
Inside B.C. schools' shift away from letter grading
Striving for an A+ won’t be a goal for students in B.C. next fall. Instead, kindergarten to grade 9 students will be marked by a scale system.
-
Sikh community rallies at Indian consulate in Vancouver, decrying gurdwara shooting as foreign interference
Protesters in Vancouver say many Sikh community members firmly believe the shooting death of a British Columbia temple president was linked to foreign interference.
Edmonton
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Ukrainians in Edmonton react to unfolding tension within Russia
Some in Edmonton's Ukrainian community are cautiously optimistic about how Ukraine might benefit from the recent tension from within Russia and wonder if the instability might play a role in ending the war.
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
Windsor
-
Kingsville Highland Games a success at Jack Miner
Well over a thousand people attended the Kingsville Highland Games and enjoyed the layout of the event at Jack Miner’s Migratory Bird Sanctuary
-
School bus crash sends students to hospital, a landlord’s ‘nightmare’ squatter, and Millions won in Lotto Max: Top Windsor stories this week
A lost exotic cat returns home, Windsor resident wins $35 million, and a judges orders a publication ban during a murder trial. Here are the top five stories this past week from ctvnewswindsor.ca.
-
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble remains for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Regina
-
'Total team win' Riders hold off Stamps in overtime
Nick Marshall’s interception in the second overtime mini-game sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-26 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.
-
Arrest made in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boy
A man wanted for a hit and run that killed a one-year-old boy on Thursday has been arrested.
-
'We're concerned about it' Riders' Hawkins injured vs Calgary
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins was carted off to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter of his Canadian Football League debut.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday as smoke blankets the sky
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky.
-
Mont-Tremblant half Ironman race cancelled due to poor air quality
The Ironman 70.3 race in Mont-Tremblant has been cancelled Sunday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in northern Quebec.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Canada Day activities and fireworks happening in Ottawa and Gatineau, including the national Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
-
'Total team win' Riders hold off Stamps in overtime
Nick Marshall’s interception in the second overtime mini-game sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-26 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.
-
Saskatoon man awarded for rescuing family from house fire
A Saskatoon man has been awarded for saving the lives of four people and two animals from a house fire.