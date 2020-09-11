MONTREAL -- Major League Soccer has announced the regular season schedule until the end of September, and the Montreal team will need to make the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey its home for the second phase of the relaunch.

The Impact will play three games – against the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 20, the New England Revolution on Sept. 23 and the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 27.

The Sept. 20 game against Philadelphia will be considered a home game, while the Sept. 27 game against the Red Bulls will be a road game.

As with the MLS tournament in Orlando and Phase 1 of the rest of the season in local markets, each team will need to adhere to strict health and safety protocols, including testing for COVID-19 for players, coaches and essential staff on a regular basis.

Details of other MLS regular season games will be announced at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 11, 2020.