Montreal hosts elite beach volleyball competition after inking multi-year deal

Thousands of beach volleyball fans descended on Parc Jean-Drapeau to attend Montreal's first Beach Pro Tour on Sunday.

The city has signed a deal with the event's promoters to host the competition for four more years.

Jo-Annie Charbonneau, head of sport and business development at Podium Production, says it was initially going to be a one-year contract, but it was extended just before the event.

"When they saw the level of organization in the City of Montreal, they said they were ready to sign for the five years," she said.

The competition features 16 elite male and female players qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The world tour only has one stop in North America, which Charbonneau says gives the local volleyball scene a boost.

"We have a huge beach volleyball community in Montreal and Quebec, but they didn't have a venue to actually come and celebrate. Now they have the venue, and they can come to celebrate," she said.

Organizers say more than 15,000 people bought tickets for the last day of the tournament, which saw Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson take home the gold.

"We're just really excited to be pushing limits, growing and evolving in every game, every tournament we play," said Humana-Paredes in an interview before the last match.

The two Torontonians defeated USA's Julia Scoles and Betsi Flint 21-15, 16-21 and 15-13.